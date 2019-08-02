SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament begins Saturday

Cebu City, Philippines—The 34th SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament backed by Milo is all set to come off the wraps on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue here.

Opening up the games of this annual grassroots basketball tournament will be an Small Basketeers of the Philippines (SBP) division game between the University of the Visayas (UV) and SHS-Ateneo de Cebu at 8:30 a.m.

That will be followed at 9:45 a.m. with a Passerelle division game between UV and Sisters of Mary School-Boystown .

Also competing in this tournament are Don Bosco Technical College Cebu, the University of San Carlos and the Southwestern University-Phinma.

UV and SHS-Ateneo de Cebu are the reigning champions of the SBP and Passerelle divisions, respectively.

The Cebu champion plays in the Visayas Regional Finals against champions of Bacolod, Iloilo and Roxas. The Visayas champion will qualify for the national finals where they take on the best of Luzon, Mindanao and NCR in the tournament that will be staged in Roxas City on November 30-Dec. 1, 2019. /bmjo