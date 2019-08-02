Livelier Cebu Doctor’s University Run expected on September 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 14th University Run of the Cebu Doctors University (CDU) slated for September 8, 2019 will be a livelier affair with the holding of a cheerdance competition after the road race. The start and finish will be at the CDU North Reclamation Avenue in Mandaue City.

Dr. Philip Larrazabal, CDU president, said that the cheerdance competition would be in addition to the water booth/station decorating competition, which is already on its sixth year.

This year’s theme for the water booth/station decorating contest would be Disney movies, added Larrazabal.

The new addition was announced during the press conference for the run at the Run For Sight Headquarters inside the Cebu Doctors Hospital along Jones Avenue, this city.

Larrazabal was joined in the presss conference by his brother Potenciano Larrazabal Jr., the founding president of the CebuDoc Group of Hospitals, Sunsport’s Arnold Choachuy, Race Director Joel Juarez and CDU staff.

Cathy Vestil, who heads the physical education (PE) department of CDU, said that they came up with the new concept so that the students and other participants would be entertained while they would be waiting for the awarding ceremonies.

Seven CDU colleges

The participants will be the seven CDU colleges, who will also be manning the water booths/stations.

Those joining the cheerdance will get points for their PE classes while winners in the water booths/stations decorating contest and top finishers in the run will be included in the tabulation for their respective colleges points for the intramurals. The run will kick off the CDU intramurals as well.

This year’s edition will still have the Run for Sight as beneficiary.

Shortened distances

According to Yong Larrazabal, they will once again have the shortened distances of 10-kilometer, 5k and 3k because they do not want to use the main roads of Mandaue City as part of the route for the safety of the runners.

“We will be doing two loops so the route will be easy, flat and devoid of any traffic,” said Yong Larrazabal adding that the run would also help to encourage their students to join and to make their physical health as one of their priorities in life because it would help them to become better in their studies.

Open division

Aside from students, also encouraged to participate are the alumni and teaching and non-teaching CDU staff. All three distance categories will also have an open division for participants, who are not part of CDU.

Aside from the open, the 3k will also have the students division; while the 5k will be for students, CDU alumni and CebuDoc Group employees. Divisions for the 10k will be the same as the 5k except that it is not open for students.

Registration fee for 3k is pegged at P300, P500 for the 5k and P600 for the 10k. The fees will include singlets and finisher’s medals except for the 3k which will only include the singlet.

Yong Larrazabal said that they were looking at close to 3,000 participants.

Those interested can register at the CDU, Run for Sight Headquarters or online via www.runforsight.net. /dbs