5 thrilling adventures to experience in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They say life is what you make it.

So don’t let life pass by and refuse the challenge to try out an extreme activity.I nclude the following extreme adventures whenever your friends ask you about any activity they can do. Or do one of these thrilling activities in this list during your day off.

SKY DROP

Danasan Eco Park in Danao City, located 60 kilometers from Cebu City, offers you a piece of adventure heaven with several activities to choose from. But their main highlight is the… sky drop!

Skydrop will take you 120 feet up in the air giving you a great view of the mountains and other greens. But once its time to pull the lever, remember to take a deep breath as you will literally take the plunge and swing in mid-air. For P500 pesos per person, trying out the Sky Drop experience sure is a great deal to awaken your senses.

Directions. There are shuttle buses or vans that can take you from Parkmall to Danasan Eco Park for P400 per person round trip. Or you may opt to commute to Danao by jeepney or take the bus from the Cebu North Bus Terminal and stop at the Jollibee Sands Danao where you will be picked up by a shuttle and pay P280 per person.

SKY DIVING

Bantayan is known for its white sand beaches which truly provide an experience to cherish. But have you seen the island from above?

If your answer is “no”, then it’s time to rethink your choices of activities.

Try sky diving to experience how it is to jump off a plane as you literally take your first physical leap of faith.

This heart-stopping adventure is for the daredevils who fancy the extremes.

Make sure you are physically, emotionally and mentally well when you do this because you will be flying 20,000 feet above sea level! And it comes with a hefty price tag of P19, 000 so do not even think about backing out!

Directions. To get to Bantayan, take the bus heading to Hagnaya from the North Bus Terminal and travel for three to four hours to get to Hagnaya Port. Take a ferry from Hagnaya Port to Sta. Fe Port for another hour.

If you’re keen about trying out skydiving, make sure to arrange your schedule in advance. A Skydive Cebu personnel will be there to pick you up at the port when you have book your life-changing adventure.

ROCK CLIMBING

Barangay Cantabaco in Toledo City, located 42.7 kilometers from Cebu City, is where you can find the perfect spot for rock climbing. Do not worry if it is your first time because local guides are just on standby to assist and show you around. Locals and foreigners climb this spot so expect to see a diverse mix of races helping each other out.

Directions. Hop on a bus bound for Toledo and ask the driver to drop you off at the intersection in Barangay Lutopan. From there, you can take a motorcycle-for-hire that will bring you to Barangay Cantabaco.

CLIFF JUMPING

Cebu is surrounded by water which gives us several places to actually jump off a cliff. But the 30-feet cliff jumping sites in Virgin Island (Bantayan), Boho Rock (Camotes) and Funtastic Island (Medellin) are considered the best cliff jumping areas in Cebu. Once you are at the top looking at the vast ocean, you will feel your knees shaking and your heart beating at a rate that will put The Flash’s speed in shame. A piece of advice: Don’t stay on top for too long because then you will have second thoughts about jumping. Run and jump and be free like the bird!

Directions:

Virgin Island: To get to Bantayan, take the bus heading to Hagnaya from the North Bus Terminal and travel for three to four hours to get to Hagnaya Port then take a ferry ride to Sta. Fe Port. From there, you can ask the locals where you can rent a pump boat that will take you to the Virgin Island.

Boho Rock: From Cebu City, you can take a bus going to Danao City. Take the boat from Danao Port to Consuelo Wharf. From the wharf, take a motorcycle ride going to Buho Rock that is located in Poro, Camotes. Or you can take a fast craft from Cebu City Port to Poro Camotes and take a motorcycle ride going to Buho Rock.

Funtastic Island: Take a bus or a van-for-hire going to Kawit, Medellin. It’s a three to four-hour bus ride then take a quick boat ride going to Funtastic island for about 15 to 20 minutes.

CANYONEERING

Care for some walking plus swimming plus jumping? Then canyoneering is the adventure activity for you! Canyoneering in Kawasan Falls, Badian is one of the most famous activities to do in Cebu. This exciting and daring experience is quite an adventure that will require at least four hours to complete. Local guides and tour operators will make sure that your safety is priority so please follow their instructions.

Spend P1,500 per person for a complete set of gears to use and a lunch buffet. Jumping into the raging waterfalls and swimming from one point to another is surely a different way of appreciating the beauty of nature.

Directions. To get there, yku can either take a van for hire or take the bus. Travel time is about three to four hours to reach Badian.

THERE is no denying that Cebu is a haven for adventure junkies and daredevils. Cebu has the spots and destinations to let individuals and groups experience the best thrills that life can offer.o

So no time to waste, people, the world of adventure awaits you! / celr