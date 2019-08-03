Handcuffed man found dead in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philipines — A handcuffed man was found lying in a pool of blood along BB Cabahug Street in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City at dawn today, August 3.

Police are yet to identify the victim who was found wearing a grey sweat shirt and white short pants.

Police Major Mercy Villaro, public information officer of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said they are also looking for witnesses who will help them located and identify the motorcycle riding suspects who were responsible for the killing.

It also remains unclear if the victim was killed in the area or if the body was merely dumped there.

BB Cabahug Street is the road that starts from the corner of S.B. Cabahug Street located near the Cortes General Hospital in Mandaue City and would lead to A. S. Fortuna Street. The road would pass by the Mandaue City public and municipal cemeteries.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Villaro said that residents in the area saw two men, who were wearing full-faced helmets and were on board a black Mio motorcycle, pass by BB Cabahug Street at around 3:38 a.m. today.

A few minutes later, residents heard several gun bursts.

Mandaue City police recovered at least 11 slugs from a .45 caliber pistol close to the still unidentified victim’s body.

Villaro said that the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

She said that the victim may have come from a different area because nobody knows him in Barangay Guizo. /dcb