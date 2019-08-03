Tan: More entries from Cebu filmmakers in future PPPs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebuano filmmaker hopes to have more Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) entries from Cebu in the future.

Ronaldo Tan, Sinulog Short Film Festival chairman, told CDN Digital that the PPP had been one of the best platforms for local filmmakers who had wanted to make it through in the national level.

“This (PPP) also gives our local filmmakers a chance to showcase their films after joining competitions here in Cebu,” Tan said.

Film festivals here in Cebu include Sinulog Film Festival, Binisaya Film Festival, Sinegugma Short Film Festival, and Cebu International Film Festival.

Tan is also happy that the mall shows and campus tours for Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 kicked off in Cebu City.

Last Friday, August 2, “LSS (Last Song Syndrome)” stars Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos together with “G!” actors McCoy de Leon, Mark Oblea, and Paulo Angeles went to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) and Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

On Saturday, August 3, Garcia, Ramos, Oblea, and “The Panti Sisters” lead star Christian Bables will meet their fans at SM City Cebu.

The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is a week-long celebration every August where Philippine cinemas only screen Filipino films.

The film festival which is organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines runs from September 13 to 19, 2019.

There are three categories for Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 — Feature Films, Sandaan Showcase, and Sine Kabataan 2019.

Seven full length-films made it to the Feature Films which are “Cuddle Weather”, “LSS (Last Song Syndrome), “The Panti Sisters”. “G!”, “I’m Ellenya L.”, and “Open”, and “Watch Me Kill.”

For Saandaan Showcase, three films make it to the cut namely, “Circa”, “Lola Igna”, and “Pagbalik.”

There are also nine entries for Sine Kabataan 2019 which are “Pinggu, Pwede Na?”, “Magna”, “Kalakalaro”, “Chok”, “Baon”, “Tinay”, “Atchoy, “Kanlungan”, and “Toto, Tawag ka ng Ate Mo.”

The “Pinggu, Pwede Na?” is a Cebuano short film helmed by young Cebuana filmmakers Elle Ubas and Johanna Valdez. /dbs