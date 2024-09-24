2024 Korean Film Festival presents “Chingu Kita” at SM Cinema in SM Seaside City Cebu

In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Friendship between Korea and the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines proudly presents the 2024 Korean Film Festival, titled “Chingu Kita!” (or “You are my friend”) at SM Cinema.

Details about the event and sign-up information can be found here: https://bit.ly/KFFMeetTheChingus

This year’s festival theme highlights “Friendship” and will feature five compelling films which explore the many facets of friendship. From September 27 to 29, 2024, film enthusiasts will get an opportunity to enjoy free screenings at SM Mall of Asia, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Davao.

The festival lineup includes the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards’ Best Film, Smugglers (2023), an action-packed tale of trust and survival; Love Reset (2023), a heartwarming comedy that redefines love and companionship; Picnic (2024), a touching short film about childhood friendship and adventure; Our Season (2023), a moving story about the bonds of friendship and family; and Inseparable Bros (2019), a film that portrays the unbreakable connection between two brothers. Each film brings a unique perspective on the power of friendship.

The 2024 Korean Film Festival is made possible through the support of the Korean Film Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, SM Cinema, and the University of the Philippines Film Institute.

Join SM Seaside City Cebu in celebrating this milestone year of friendship between Korea and the Philippines through the universal language of film at “Chingu Kita.”

