Keep your kids entertained with these Halloween shows and movies

CEBU CITY, Philippines— During Kalag-Kalag, or Undas, most people get really busy with all the Halloween preparations, especially when visiting our loved ones in their gravesites.

With so much going on, some parents would opt to just leave their kids at home to make their errands run faster.

This year, the Department of Health (DoH) also suggested that to ensure the safety and health of the kids, it is better to just leave them in the comforts of your homes.

If you are thinking of ways to keep these little ones busy, here are some Halloween movies and series they can binge-watch:

Hocus Pocus





Join the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, in a Halloween-themed fantasy comedy. These Salem witches are resurrected and try to capture kids.

The Addams Family

This 1991 supernatural black comedy film is based on the famous characters created by Charles Addams. When a man arrives at the Addams family claiming to be Fester, Gomez is excited. But Morticia becomes suspicious as he can’t recall details of Fester’s life. With the help of lawyer Tully Alford, this imposter tries to evict the Addams. Gomez discovers their plot to steal the family fortune and decides to challenge the fake Fester.

Twitches

Tia and Tamera Mowry star in this TV series about twin witches who separated at birth and reunited on their 21st birthday. After reuniting they use their magic powers to save their kingdom from the forces of darkness.

Casper

Casper, a friendly young ghost in a Maine mansion, befriends specialist James Harvey and his daughter Kat. Casper falls for Kat, but their relationship gets complicated by his ghostly nature and his prankster uncles.

Coco

Miguel, with a family ban on music, aspires to be a musician like Ernesto de la Cruz. He ends up in the Land of the Dead and, with a mischievous friend Héctor, unravels the mystery of his family’s past.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Monsters escape to Count Dracula’s Hotel Transylvania, a secret resort. Dracula plans a big bash for his daughter’s 118th birthday, but things go haywire when a human crashes the party and falls for Mavis. This movie revolves around a human who stumbles upon a hotel run by Dracula, where he falls for Dracula’s daughter.

Scooby-Doo

Join Mystery Incorporated, a group of young adults and their talking dog, as they reunite to solve mysteries on a horror-themed tropical island resort. Teen friends and Scooby-Doo solve wacky mysteries while traveling in their green van to or from regular teenage events.

These Halloween-themed movies and series are a great way to keep kids entertained and in the holiday spirit while staying safe at home during Kalag-Kalag.

