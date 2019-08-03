Baby Lancers beat Baby Webmasters, snare 3rd place honors in Partner’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ-University of the Visayas Baby Lancers ended the preseason on a winning note as they took home third place honors in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup with an 83-76 win over the Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu Baby Webmasters on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV was down by 10, 48-58, in the third but turned it around in the fourth period behind the stellar play of the backcourt of Fritz Banzon and Albert Sacayan. Together, the duo combined for 20 of the Baby Lancers’ 27 fourth period points to overhaul the deficit and help the team come away with the win.

Banzon led UV with 24 points as he shredded UC’s defense with an array of one-on-one moves. He scored half of his points in the final canto.

Sacayan — the marksman from Balamban — finished with 21 points as he bounced back from his paltry six-point performance in their do-or-die match against the Ateneo de Cebu in the semifinals. Meynard Bajo also added 10 for UV.

King Balaga led UC with 18 points while Mac-Z Micutuan added 14 markers. Luther “Kawhi” Leonard chipped in 12 while Isaiah Blanco-Hontiveros added 10./dbs