LPA outside PAR develops into tropical depression – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
According to Pagasa, the tropical depression was formed at 2 p.m.
Pagasa said in its 4 p.m. weather update that the tropical depression was last located 900 kilometers southwest of southwestern Luzon, packing a maximum wind speed of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 75 kph.
It was moving east-northeast at 15 kph.
Meanwhile, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. weather report that an LPA located in Mindanao on Saturday may develop into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours. However, this potential cyclone was not expected to enter the PAR.
