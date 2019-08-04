Elite Basketball Cebu City: Cheetahs remain undefeated; Eagles score sixth win

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cheetahs and the Eagles kept their lofty positions atop the standings after they registered victories over their respective rivals in the Elite Basketball Cebu City Season 15 games held on Saturday night, August 3, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The Cheetahs improved to a perfect 7-0 (win-loss) with a 94-89 win over the Hawks.

Former University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panther, Kimo Bajamunde led the team in scoring with 23 points while Jareve Yee and John Rodrigo added 18 markers apiece.

Bryan Gumampong and Micko Cardenas also helped the Cheetahs by scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Jolo Gastador had 22 points to lead the Hawks but it wasn’t nearly enough to lift the team from the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Eagles soared to their sixth win in seven games after destroying the Tigers, 101-84.

Former University of the Visayas great, Randy dela Pisa, had 27 points while renowned businessman and sportsman Mark Ynoc added 17 markers. Jherjacs Jaca and Matt Oche also produced 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Jojie Bas paced the Tigers with 26 points while Chris Obeso added 22. /dcb

The Scores:

First Game

Cheetahs (94) Bajamunde- 23, Yee-18, Rodrigo- 18, Gumampong-12, Kardenas- 10, Anfone- 8, Tan- 3, Gelasque- 2

HAWKS (89) Gastador- 22, Truz- 14, Gonzales- 12, Salcedo- 11, Mendoza- 8, Lañojan- 7, Abayon- 6, Mante- 4, Abarintos- 3, Burgos- 2

Second Game

Eagles (101) Delapisa- 27, Ynoc- 17, Jaca- 16, Oche- 11, Labajo- 9, Araño- 8, Bacatan- 7, Lubas- 6

TIGERS (84) Bas- 26, Obeso- 22, Tabay- 12, Bensig- 10, Gersana- 7, Adlawan- 5, Revilla- 2