Local musician asks bloggers to write about Cebu’s music scene too

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Blogging has been one of the many reasons why a certain place, adventure, and band is becoming a hit these days.

This is because of the bloggers, who write about certain topics of their choice to share their experiences may it be a good one or a bad one.

And just recently, a lot of bloggers have surfaced and flocked to events, but to this Cebuano musician seldom do they see bloggers in their events writing about the music scene in Cebu.

Clarence Mongado, a musician and audio engineer, took to Twitter to let his 2 a.m. thoughts be heard.

His tweet writes, “Dear Cebu Bloggers, Aligre ang Cebu music scene. Make susi. Watch gigs. Take photographs. Talk to artists. Write about it”.

(Dear Cebu Bloggers, Cebu music scene is fun. Look into it. Watch gigs. Take photographs. Talk to artists. Write about it.)

Mongado told CDN Digital that he sees bloggers as chroniclers of the digital age.

“But what I noticed sa mga bloggers here in Cebu kay most of their posts or features are more about corporate events. Product launchings, opening of new restaurants, latest airfare promotions, among others, but not a mention of what’s going on sa Cebu music scene. Not unless if they got invited for a press conference for a music event that are sponsored or organized by big companies,” said Mongado.

(But what I noticed with some of the bloggers here in Cebu kay most of their posts or features are more about corporate events. Product launchings, the opening of new restaurants, latest airfare promotions, among others, but not a mention of what’s going on in the Cebu music scene. Not unless if they got invited for a press conference for a music event that is sponsored or organized by big companies.)

He cleared the air also by saying that he had nothing against bloggers, but he would also love to see more of them writing about the Cebu music scene and how it would greatly help them too.

“Write about or review the latest single or album release sa usa ka artist, take photographs/videos sa gigs, feature artists or musicians sa local scene, pre and post-event articles on the gigs they’ve watched. We really need those type of bloggers (music) bloggers because how will the future generations of musicians know what happened or unsa’y mga panghitabo sa music scene sa Cebu if no one writes about it” he said.

(Write about or review the latest single or album release of one artist, take photographs/videos of the gigs, feature artists or musicians from the local scene, pre and post-event articles on the gigs they’ve watched. We really need those type of bloggers, (music) bloggers, because how will the future generations of musicians know what happened or the things that have happened and others in the music scene in Cebu if now one writes about it.)

He even mentioned that once you search “Cebu music scene” on Google you won’t be able to find any articles related to it.

“Aligre,” this is how Mongado would describe the Cebu’s music scene and that a lot of bands and singers/songwriters are releasing singles, albums, and music videos.

“Small gigs here and there, songwriting workshops, music recording, and production workshops. Naa na’y bunch of brands and businesses that are now supporting musicians and sponsoring events. Gamay nga music scene pero payter” shared Mongado.

(Small gigs here and there, songwriting workshops, music recording, and production workshops. There are a bunch of brands and businesses that are now supporting musicians and sponsoring events. A small music scene but very promising.)

Mongado, who plays for the band Mother Folker and also does bass session work for Vincent Eco, Kurt Fick, Lourdes Maglinte, Jacky Chang and Mary Anchit, said he was hoping that someday they would be reading more of blogs about uplifting the music scene in Cebu./dbs