Cops pursuing suspected thief, who sold stolen motorcycles in Barili

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking for a man, who allegedly stole four motorcycles and tried to sell them in Barili town in southwestern Cebu.

Police Master Sergeant Mark Anthony Fat of the Barili Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview on August 4 that they had identified the suspected thief and were tracing his whereabouts.

Fat, however, did not name the suspect because of their continuing operation against him.

He said that the suspect was residing in Cebu City and the Barili police was coordinating with their counterparts there to catch the suspect.

Fat also said that they also confiscated the stolen motorcycles that were already sold to buyers in the town, whom the buyers turned over to police officers after they could not show a legitimate certifcation of registration.

He said that they traced the motorcycles after they received information from a concerned citizen about a man selling stolen motorcycles in town.

Fat said that the suspect, who once lived in the town, would come to town when he would allegedly have stolen motorcycles to sell.

Fat said that the buyers did not know that the motorcycles were stolen and they voluntarily told police who the seller of the motorcycles was.

The stolen motorcycles were placed under the custody of the Barili Police as they await the owners to claim these motorcycles.

However, as of Sunday, August 4, no one had yet went to the Barili Police Station to claim the motorcycles./dbs