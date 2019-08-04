ILOILO CITY—Nine more bodies of passengers of three motorboats that capsized on Saturday (Aug 3) in the waters between Iloilo City and Guimaras Island were recovered on Sunday (Aug 4) raising the death toll to 26.

At least five others remained missing and 55 were rescued as of 10:36 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Western Visayas, citing reports from the Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Guimaras Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The bodies of 10 fatalities were recovered in the waters of Dumangas town alone, about 28 kilometers northeast of Iloilo City.

Trips of motorboats plying between Iloilo City and Guimaras remained suspended.

The motorboats Chi-Chi and Keziah capsized around noon on Saturday after being hit by a squall or sudden strong gust of wind.

The Chi-Chi had 43 passengers and four crew members while Keziah had three crew members on board.

Three hours later, another passenger boat, Jenny Vince, with 39 passengers and crew members also capsized.

Many of the fatalities were Guimaras residents while some were from Iloilo City and other areas, according to Guimaras

Gov. Samuel Gumarin. Some of the dead were tourists.

Gumarin and Vice Gov. John Edward Gando said the tragedy iwas the worst in living memory for the people of Guimaras./TSB

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1149863/death-toll-now-26-in-iloilo-guimaras-sea-tragedy#ixzz5vcOyoEvH

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1149863/death-toll-now-26-in-iloilo-guimaras-sea-tragedy#ixzz5vcOtfJcY

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1149863/death-toll-now-26-in-iloilo-guimaras-sea-tragedy#ixzz5vcOqWUlV

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook