Coast Guard: Five more sea trips cancelled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five more passenger vessels in Bohol suspended their trips bound for the cities of Cebu and Dumaguete on Sunday afternoon, August 4, due to rough sea conditions.

The suspended trips were that of MV Ocean Jet 888 that was supposed to leave the port of Tagbilaran City for Dumaguete City at 12:10 p.m. and four MV Ocean Jet Tagbilaran City to Cebu City trips from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., said the Philippine Coast Guard District in Central Visayas (PCGDCV).

Earlier in the day, some sea trips from Cebu to Bohol and Leyte were cancelled because of the rough sea conditions.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has raised a gale warning in the western seaboard of Luzon, eastern and southern seaboards of southern Luzon, the Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao as of 11 a.m.

The affected areas in the Visayas include the provinces of Samar and Leyte in Eastern Visayas; Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique and Guimaras in Western Visayas; and Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental in Central Visayas.

Waves in these areas may go as high as 4.5 meters while the wind force ranges from 45 to 63 kilometers per hour.

Fisherfolks and those who own small seacraft were also discouraged from sailing.

The prevailing weather conditions, according to Gale Warning no. 11-A, is caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat and Tropical Depression Hanna./dbs