William “Yamyam” Gucong is first ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ Ultimate Big Winner from Bohol 

Cebu City, Philippines— Boholano William “Yamyam” Gucong was named as the Ultimate Big Winner of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” during the Big Night last Sunday, August 4, 2019.

PBB’s official Instagram account congratulated Gucong hours after he won the competition.

“Mga Kapamilya! Ang Ultimate Big Winner ng Pinoy Big Brother Otso, ang “Iskulit Bai ng Bohol” – Yamyam,” the caption reads.

Gucong got 58.52 percent of votes during the final night.

“Thank you so much po sa inyo. Maraming maraming salamat po. Sobrang saya ko po ngayong gabi dahil nasa inyong harapan ang Ultimate Big Winner na si Yamyam! Napatunayan ko, sa aking sarili na kahit sa kahirapan, kaya nating bumangon sa buhay,” Gucong said after being named the winner.

(Thank you so much to everyone. Thank you so much. I am so happy tonight because your Ultimate Big Winner is in front of you. I was able to prove to myself that despite poverty, one can still be successful in life.)

Gucong is one of the three Boholanos who joined the show.

The others are Thea Rizaldo, dubbed as the Daring Dalaga ng Bohol, and Kurt Gerona, also known as the Pilyo Gwapito ng Bohol.

Gucong is the fourth grand winner from Central Visayas after Cebu’s Slater Young (2012),

Kim Chiu (2006), and Keanna Reeves (2006) who won from different PBB seasons.

Completing this year’s The Ultimate Big Four are Kiara Takashi (second place) of La Union, Lou Yanong (third place) of Mandaluyong City, and Andre Brouillette (fourth place) from Hawaii. /bmjo