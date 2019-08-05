PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds left stranded at the ports of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the different ports in Cebu City following the cancellation of sea travels bound for the provinces of Bohol and Leyte this morning.

The Cebu Port Authority Police – Operations Center announced today, August 5, the cancellation of early morning fast craft trips from Cebu to Ormoc City in Leyte province, Getafe town in Bohol province and Camotes Island in Cebu’s fourth district because of “rough sea conditions” in these areas.

Cancelled trips included an Ocean Jet trip from Cebu City to Ormoc City and Camotes Island and a Supercat trip to Ormoc City. Ocean Jet also cancelled its 8:15 a.m. trip to Getafe town in Bohol province.

Below were early morning phots taken from Terminal 1 and 3 in Cebu City.