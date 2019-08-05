Buwan ng Wika costume ideas

Cebu City, Philippines— August is the month when the Philippines celebrates Buwan ng Wika to promote the national language.

Among all the activities lined up to promote the country’s national language, one that is most anticipated is the part when students dress up in their favorite Filipino costume for the culminating activity at the end of the month.

So while the month’s end is still far away, CDN Digital is giving our hardworking students (and parents) ideas on what to wear for this year’s edition of the Buwan ng Wika culminating activity.

Baro’t Saya

This is by far the easiest costume for girls to wear for the culminating activity. A blouse that is the baro or known as kimona and the saya that is the skirt. The skirt should at least cover your knees and usually comes in opaque plaid or striped cotton. While the baro is made out of fine fabrics that has butterfly sleeves that usually goes with wearing an undergarment like the “sando”.

Magsaksaka traditional clothes

If you opt to be simple and just want to depict the life in the rural areas, boys can easily wear a white shirt with a handkerchief wrapped around his neck, pants, and slippers with a “buli” hat.

Barong

The best costume for the boys to wear although it is also the most common. This is a formal wear men use to attend significant events like weddings, baptismal and to some other parties that require formal wear. This is best paired with slacks and a closed shoe.

Maria Clara gown

If you want to to go all out, this is the perfect costume for you. This sometimes is referred to be as the Filipiniana dress, traje de mestiza. This dress or gown has this puffed sleeves that are what is known for. A bun hairstyle is perfect pair for this kind of costume, simple yet elegant.

These are the best choices that you can find in stores but so name one honorable mention, you can also represent the different ethnic groups in the Philippines that has very colorful traditional outfits that will surely make you stand out in your school activity. /bmjo