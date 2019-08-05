Laborer arrested for rape of two daughters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two girls aged 14 and 12-years-old have accused their own father of rape.

The girls reported the alleged rape to one of the teachers in their school, who later on brought them to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) help desk located in their school premise.

Police Captain Erlinda Mayam of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of CCPO said they sent a team to arrest the 44-year-old father on Friday, August 2.

Mayam said that rape charges will be filed against the father, who works as a laborer, as soon as the police gets hold of a copy of the result of the medical examination on the two sisters.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, CCPO chief, said that the girls are enrolled as Grade 8 and 6 students in a public school in the Cebu City.

Vinluan said that on Thursday, August 1, the 14-year-old girl sought the help of her adviser, who also referred her case and that of her younger sister to the police help desk located in their school.

During their investigation, Mayam said they found out that the 14-year-old girl was raped twice while her younger sister was raped by their father three times.

Mayam said that during his arrest, the father also admitted to raping his daughters whenever he would come home from work drunk.

The two siblings were referred to the Department of Social Warfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday where they were made to undergo psychosocial intervention and trauma treatment. /dcb