Stabbing incident in Pinamungajan, Cebu  leaves one dead, one in critical condition 

Cebu City, Philippines—One died while another is in critical condition in a stabbing incident in Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Police Corporal Absalon Cerna II of the Pinamungajan Police Station told CDN Digital that the incident happened in Sitio Gabsanana, Barangay Binabag.

Cerna identified the victims as Fernando Bacalso, 37 years old and a resident of Sitio Gabsanana, and his partner, 28-year-old Lorena Morales. Bacalso succumbed to multiple stab wounds to the body while Morales survived but is in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as Alex Bacalso, the younger brother of Fernando. He is now under the custody of the police pending the filing of murder charges.

According to Juanita Bacalso, the mother of both the victim and the suspect, the siblings were in a drinking spree when they got into an argument that led to the stabbing incident.

Fernando was the fourth of seven children of Juanita. /bmjo