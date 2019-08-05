Why join Miss World Philippines 2019? Cebuana beauty queens share their answers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ilene de Vera is far from bidding the pageant world adieu.

Two months after joining Binibining Pilipinas 2019, this Cebuana beauty queen is trying her luck in Miss World Philippines 2019.

De Vera told CDN Digital that joining Miss World Philippines 2019 was not part of her plan.

“It just so happened that during my latest trip to Manila to do an event, the final screening for Miss World Philippines 2019 was going to be held on the same day that I arrived,” she says.

The final screening of Miss World Philippines 2019 took place in San Juan City last August 4, Sunday.

She had no plans to join another pageant but her handler and Kagandahang Flores (KF) Cebu head Jonas Borces expressed support in case she would be interested to join.

Miss World Philippines 2019 will be her third national pageant after Binibining Pilipinas 2019 and Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017.

De Vera won the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017-Asia Pacific International title.

After Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017, she represented the country in Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 where she finished as fourth runner-up.

De Vera believes that her experiences in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 and Binibining Pilipinas 2019 will be her advantage in her journey to Miss World Philippines 2019.

“Miss World Philippines has its own distinct qualities as a pageant that I hae yet to learn. I am looking forward to a more enjoyable experience this time around,” the 23-year-old Cebuana beauty queen shares.

De Vera is a graduate of Mass Communication at the University of the Philippines Cebu and a native of Mandaue City.

No pressure

Another Cebuana beauty queen to watch out in the competition is Tracy Maureen Perez.

The 26-year-old Cebuana beauty queen is the reigning Binibining Cebu Charity 2018.

She was also Miss Cebu 2016 first runner-up.

Perez believes that of all the national pageants, Miss World Philippines 2019 fits her personality and character.

“I have to say I am very ready. The competition is very tight but nothing beats preparation and proper mindset,” she tells CDN Digital.

Perez is currently trained by Aces and Queens, a beauty camp in Manila.

She also belongs to the Origin Model and Artist Management, the same management who handles Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados in Cebu.

Despite being handled by the same management with Ganados, Perez says she does not feel any pressure to win the crown.

“I see it as an inspiration. Gazini is a good friend and I really look up to her and so I will make sure to also give it my all, to ignore all the doubters and to to rise above any challenges are thrown just like she (Gazini) did,” she says.

Miss World Philippines 2019 has 40 candidates with four crowns at stake.

These are Miss World Philippines 2019, Miss Multinational 2019, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019, and Miss Eco Philippines 2019.

The coronation night will be on September 8 at the Araneta Colisuem.

The last time Cebu won a crown in Miss World Philippines was in 2017 when former Sinulog Festival Queen 2016 Cynthia Thomalla took home the Miss Eco Philippines 2017 title.

Thomalla then represented the country in Miss Eco International 2018 in Egypt and became the first Filipina to win the title.

Thomalla also happens to be under the same management with Perez and Ganados before she inked a contract with GMA Artist Center in 2018.

Surigao representative

Meanwhile, Louise Theunis will not represent Cebu in Miss World Philippines 2019.

Thuenis confirmed to CDN Digital that she will represent Surigao del Sur since she was just recently named as Hiyas Nan

Carrascal 2019.

But the 20-year-old registered pharmacist thanked Cebu since it is where she started her journey as a beauty queen.

“It is in Cebu where I gained the experiences that molded me to be the person I am today,” she says.

Theunis was raised in Zamboanga City and then moved to Cebu City when she studied at the Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU).

Her first pageant was Miss Mandaue 2016 where she placed first runner-up.

The year 2019 is also her comeback in the pageantry after a two-year hiatus.

While she was absent from the pageant scene, Theunis focused on the August 2018 Pharmacist Licensure Examination, where she landed on the top spot. / celr