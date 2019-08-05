Teacher tears up as students surprise him with new pair of shoes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Teachers are our second parents.

They are not just there to teach how to count or read; they are there to guide us all through many crucial moments of our lives.

One of these teachers is Ceazar Punsalan, a Science teacher at the Immaculate Heart of Mary School in San Pedro, Laguna.

The immense love of Punsalan’s students toward him is evident in the now viral video, which showed the students giving their teacher a gift: a pair of shoes.

The video radiated nothing but positivity and love.

In a video posted by Michelle Legaspi, mother of one of the students, the youngsters can be seen cheering on Punsalan to open a box.

He was initially hesitant to open the box.

A teary-eyed Punsalan was overwhelmed when he saw a pair of shoes inside the box.

It turned out the students contributed their money to puchase the shoes for Punsalan.

“Yung mga students po including my daughter, Mary Ann Claire Legaspi, nakita po nila na sira sira na yung sapatos ni Sir. So they decided na mag ambagan sila for a brand new shoes. Since sabi po ng anak ko almost an hour po naglalakad si Sir para lang po maturuan sila,” said Legaspi.

(The students, including my daughter Mary Ann Claire Legaspi, saw that Mr. Punsalan’s shoes is not in good condition. They decided to pool together their money to buy him brand new shoes. My daughter told me that Sir walks for almost an hour to get to the school where he teaches the students.)

The video which was posted last August 1 has garnered 33 comments, 25,000 shares, and 40,000 reactions.

This simple gesture from the students of Punsalan reflects his character and his passion as a teacher.

He must be an inspiring teacher, who empowers his students to achieve their goals and reach out for their dreams, for him to be showered with much love from his students.

May your tribe increase Mr. Punsalan!

And to the students who thoughtfully planned this surprise, what a heartwarming gesture this is for your teacher. / celr