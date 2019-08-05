No more mahjong game for 73-year-old man shot dead in Barangay Calamba

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A former member of the Philippine Constabulary (PC) was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Sitio Almacen, Barangay Calamba a few minutes after midnight of Monday, August 5.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of San Nicolas Police, said Juanito Menguito, 73, was on his way to visit his friend in the area when a man followed him and shot him dead several times.

Menguito is a resident of Andres Abellana Street in Barangay Guadalupe.

Barangay Calamba Councilor Winston Mercado said that Menguito often visits his friend, Richard Bendanillo, to play mahjong at Bendanillo’s House.

Menguito was still four houses away from Bendanillo’s House when he was shot by the unknown man.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) did not recover any empty bullet shells at the crime scene.

Menguito was shot several times which lead to his untimely death.

Police are still investigating the case. / celr