Former Cebu-based beauty queen Cynthia Thomalla part of cast of upcoming GMA TV series

Cebu City, Philippines—Former Cebu-based beauty queen and Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla will soon be part of an upcoming television series in GMA Network.

The Kapuso PR Girl confirmed this project in an Instagram post.

“A new GMA series is in the works! Stay tuned,” the post read.

The cast of the upcoming series will be composed of Pambansang Bae Alden Richards, Rochelle Pangilinan, Mikee Santos, Jean Garcia, Martin del Rosario, Jo Berry, Elizabeth Oropesa, and Thomalla.

So far, GMA Network did not reveal the title of the upcoming series.

CDN Digital tried to get a comment from Thomalla since Monday evening, August 5, 2019, but the beauty queen hasn’t replied as of press time.

But before the announcement of the project, Thomalla already told CDN Digital in a previous interview that she wanted to work with Richard and Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes.

She also shared a photo of the cast of the series in an Instagram story.

The upcoming project will be her first television series after she signed up with GMA Artist Center a year ago.

This is also her second major project with the Kapuso Network as she is currently one of the hosts of “Glam Up”, a lifestyle and makeover show together with Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez and vlogger Michelle Dee.

Thomalla wore the sash for Cebu at the Miss World Philippines pageant, were she won Miss Eco Philippines 2017.

She represented the country in Miss Eco International 2017 in April 2017 in Egypt and became the first Filipina to win the crown.

After winning the title, she was named as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

Before she made it big in Miss World Philippines, Thomalla was Reyna ng Aliwan 2016, Sinulog Festival Queen 2016 and finished first runner-up in Miss Mandaue 2015. /bmjo