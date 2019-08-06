Cebu group can help outdoor enthusiasts survive in the wild

Cebu City, Philippines—Do you love the great outdoors but are scared to venture out your comfort zone for safety reasons?

A group in Cebu can help you out.

The Cebu Outdoor Enthusiasts is a group composed of paramedics who are willing to impart important first-aid techniques through their Wilderness First Aid (WFA) training and Wilderness Emergency Medical Response.

The training is usually held in the mountains of barangay Babag and Supangdaku for a more comprehensive simulation.

Ricky Petiluna, 32, the organizer of WFA told CDN Digital that they saw the need to introduce basic first aid training to those outdoor enthusiasts.

“WFA was born out of the main reason. Different kinds of Outdoor activities in the wilderness are becoming more and popular each year. Outdoor recreation, such as hiking, camping, trail running, or cycling, entails risks, even if participants do not recklessly place themselves in harm’s way” he said.

In every batch, there are 30 participants who will embark on a two-day excursion that will meet the needs of trip leaders, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

“After participating in their WFA, participants can go to the next level, that is the Wilderness Emergency Medical Response, for more advanced training,” said Petiluna.

For P650, one can already enroll to participate in the WFA training that includes transportation, event shirts, certificates, giveaways and training badge. For P1,500, one can join the second level of training, which is the WEMR, with the same inclusions but a longer three-day stint.

“To all outdoor enthusiasts both beginners and experienced, we highly encourage everyone to join in one of our training for added outdoor essential skills and outdoor safety not just for themselves but for their friends and families as well. This type of training are not only applicable in the wilderness but also at our very home.” /bmjo