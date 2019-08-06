PSC picks Lapu to host 2019 Asia Pacific Karate Championship

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City was chosen to host the 2019 Asia Pacific Karate Championship scheduled from September 27 to 30.

The championship games that will be participated by at least 500 athletes will be held at the city’s Hoops Dome located in Barangay Gun-ob. It is a joint undertaking of the city government, the Philippine Karate Federation and Department of Tourism.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is expected to grace the event and welcome participants of the Asia Pacific Karate Championship.

Chan met with Philippine Sports Commissioner (PSC) Mon Fernandez to discuss the hosting of the championship games and improvements on the city’s sports program.

Also in the meeting were City Legal Officer James Sayson, Karate Pilipinas Inc. President Richard Lim, and PSC-Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) for the Visayas Director Nonie Lopez.

During their meeting, Sayson said that Fernandez made a commitment to help Lapu-Lapu City avail of financial assistance from PCS, secure a donation of sports equipment, provide the city with competent coaches who will help train children from the grassroots.

But Chan needed to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with PSC before the city could avail of the aid, the amount of which is yet to be specified. /dcb