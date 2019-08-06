Napolcom Commissioner visits Cebu to promote CSOP program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) is making his rounds of the different localities in Cebu to promote the agency’s Community Service Orienting Police (CSOP) program.

Supervising Commissioner Job Mangente arrived in Cebu on Monday, August 5, and travelled to south Cebu today, August 6, to visit the different police stations and meet with the mayors there.

CSOP is a reinvention of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP’s) Police Community Relations (PCR). But CSPO will not only be limited to holding occasional activities like medical missions and feeding programs. Under the CSOP, the PNP would assist in the implementation of community projects, from its conceptualization, processing and up to the actual implementation.

“We would want to bring the uniformed men closer to the Filipino citizenry,” said Mangente.

Under the CSOP, Mangente said that a policeman will be assigned to coordinate with the community and extend an extra hand in the implementation of certain projects.

Mangente is confident that the program will bring the police closer to Cebuanos.

He promised to also visit the other Cebu towns and cities before he leaves for Manila on Friday to educate the police and local officials of the importance of the CSOP “in accomplishing the projects initiated by the community.” /dcb