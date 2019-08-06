‘Come here’ and experience tropical paradise-themed resto in Cebu

When was the last time you saw palm leaves outside a restaurant in Mango Avenue?

Well, if you haven’t seen one in quite a while, then you should visit this new restaurant that have brought in tropical-vintage Cebu to the city’s concrete jungle.

Welcome to Cooee Resturant!

The restaurant began with a group of friends who shared their love for food. And for people like them, eating is their ritual; and coming together and sharing meal has been the most communal and binding things that brought them closer.

“Because food is our common thing, we decided to open a restaurant to draw us closer together,” said Benjie Layos, one of the owners of the restaurant.

Cooee, an Australian slang which translates to “come here,” is tucked at the center of Raintree mall in Mango Avenue.

It’s a tropical paradise where it pays homage to the old vintage Cebu with a tropical twist.

Cooee offers an organic and tropical approach to its food where health is the center of every serving.

In 2017, the restaurant first opened its doors, where it introduced a unique selection of bale, brew, blend, and juice.

Within a year, the space frolics with memories topped with their passion for delivering quality food together with an artful and warm experience for their customers.

Centering on what they started two years ago, they now returned with newly forged principles and a more personal identity to the restaurant.

With the success of its opening, Layos said they were considering to expand the brand to other locations to serve more customers.

“We would expand outside Cebu, probably in Siargao where our tropical vibe fits perfectly while we continue to introduce Cebu to their culture,” said Layos.

Now, in their newly-minted brand, Layos looks forward to serving more Cebuanos and forge more memories with its customers in the long run.