Cabahug tows 2005 past 2002 in SHAABAA Division B hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Elddie Cabahug exploded for 34 points to help the 2005-Bizol rout the 2002-KJO Prints, 74-44, in Division B action in the 24th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) basketball tournament on Wednesday night, August 7, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Cabahug, the son of Cebuano hoops legend Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, was too hot to hand for the defense of 2002 as he shot 14-of-23 from the field and added seven rebounds to his name.

Antonio Datan also provided some much-needed support as he tallied a double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds along with four assists, an astounding six steals and three blocks.

In Division C, the 2010-Casino Ethyl Alcohol escaped with a 58-55 win over Batch 2018.

Jay dela Cruz scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Batch 2010 to the victory.

2015–StorageTown also bounced right back after their opening-day loss as they nipped 2012-Pioneer Auto Supply, 61-58.

Anton Chua led the winning side in scoring with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In Division A, 1996-FWD Insurance bested 1998-GEF Incorporated/FWD Insurance, 44-37.

Junie Alejandro stepped up and produced 19 points and tallied nine rebounds and five assists for the Victor’s. / celr