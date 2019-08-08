Police bust tanod, partner with P60K illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 70-year-old barangay tanod (village watchman) and his “business partner” in possession of P60,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-and-bust operation conducted a few minutes past 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, August 7, in Barangay Punta Princesa.

Police Major Henrix Bancoleta, chief of Labangon Police Station, said operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a one-month surveillance of Jabonero, an active village watchman of Barangay Punta Princesa.

During the surveillance, operatives observed that Jabonero’s supply is not being disposed in his house.

Instead, customers purchase their fill of shabu (methamphetamine) in the house of Maria Delbo, 42, a resident of Sitio Tuburan of the same barangay.

Police consider Jabonero as a high-value target because of his position in the barangay as a watchman.

Jabonero and Delbo were caught by surprise when police officers raided the house after a “customer” purchased illegal drugs from them.

The two admitted selling illegal drugs but only in small quantity to their loyal customers. / celr