How Efficient is One Montage?

One Montage prides over its 89% office efficiency.

First of the three towers to rise, it is a grade A office building set to house the expansion of multinational companies, shared services, and business processes offices with an expansive retail space available for lease in its lower levels.

Dubbed as the next iconic hub of Cebu, it is the perfect place to bring your businesses to greater horizons.

Column free office spaces, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air conditioners, mechanical decks per zone of each floor, and fully fitted furnished restrooms, are what sets it apart from other office buildings.

Majority of the office spaces have columns positioned nearly at the perimeter which increases the efficiency in the usage of space, allows companies to be versatile, and layouts of tenants are left unburdened for optimal work. Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air conditioning is provided in all office floors, common areas, and elevator lobbies carefully planned to serve the projected floor density. The four mechanical decks on each floor make business operations more efficient by isolating a technical problem to a specific area. Lastly, office floors are turned over with fully fitted restrooms.

Montage is located at Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City. For inquiries, contact us at [email protected] or through mobile 0917 301 4168 (office) and 0917 713 6574 (retail).

To know more, visit Innoland’s website for details. http://innoland.com.ph/properties/montage/