Lapu declares state of calamity in Olango Island

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) said the City of Lapu-Lapu declared a state of calamity in the Island of Olango on Friday, August 9, 2019.

CDRRMC cheif Nagiel Bañacia said this was done so the city could access its calamity fund, wherein they’ve allocated P7 million as assistance to the affected families in the island who are experiencing scarcity of food, medicines, and power.

Read: 8 passengers rescued after motorbanca capsizes in waters off Olango Island

Supply of food has been cut off in the past days as motorboat trips from the mainland have been suspended due to bad weather.

Bañacia said that aside from scarcity of food and medicine, the locals’ livelihood are also affected, especially the fisherfolk. There is also rotational brownouts on the island due to the shortage of fuel supply. /bmjo