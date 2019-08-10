CIT-U Wildcats scores victory over USPF Panthers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats rallied from a 12-point deficit at the start of the fourth canto to defeat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 95-94, in the 1st Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo St. Augustine Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Friday night, August 9, 2019, at the Inayawan Sports Complex.

CIT-U was down, 59-71, at the end of the third but suddenly turned their game up a notch and exploded for 36 points in the final 10 minutes of action to eke out the close victory.

Veteran forward Jesse Aloro Jr. scored 29 points to lead the team of head coach Edsel Vallena while Mark Christian Kong added 15 markers.

JC Escalona and Didoy Proel also contributed key numbers with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

RR Cauba paced USPF with 18 markers while Alje Mendez produced 16. Genesis Estardo cashed in 15 while Sameen Swint and Neon Chavez tallied 12 points each. / celr