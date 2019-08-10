Rama promises grander, more exciting Sinulog 2020 celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Michael Rama plans to reintroduce next year several activities that were ordered cancelled in the Sinulog 2019 celebration.

But he refused to specify what these are for now.

Rama also wanted the 2020 Sinulog activities to be well planned.

Five months ahead of schedule, Rama already called for a Sinulog organizers meeting to start planning for next year’s Sinulog celebration which he wanted to be “grander and more exciting.”

He called for the first Sinulog organizing committee meeting on Friday, where Rama discussed with members of the Sinulog Foundation, Inc. the need to reintroduce several activities that were cancelled in this year’s festivities.

“Sinulog 2020 will definitely be better than Sinulog 2019,” Rama told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Former mayor Tomas Osmeña has ordered the suspension of the annual Ms. Cebu pageant, one of the activities in the annual Sinulog celebration. The former mayor also barred street parties this year’s celebrtion to ensure peace and order along the grand parade route.

During their meeting, they also started to discuss “enhancements and improvements” in the Sinulog 2020’s program, technical aspect and logistics.

Rama said that the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) will also be playing an important role in Sinulog 2020 because he wanted to bring the millennials and generation z closer to the annual celebration.

He also wanted to inculcate in the minds of all Cebuanos that the annual celebration in honor of the miraculous image of the Sto. Niño is a “shared responsibility.”

“Sinulog 2020 will be a Sinulog for all. All Cebuanos will be a stakeholder in this grand festivity,” he said. /dcb