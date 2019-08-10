PNP to file raps, probe cops accepting gifts involving corruption

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will not hesitate to investigate and file cases against police officers guilty of accepting gifts that involved corruption.

“Our intensified campaign on internal cleansing is ongoing and we will never hesitate to investigate and charge PNP personnel found doing illegal acts,” PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement on Saturday.

“At any rate, the PNP remains to be bound by rules that govern our conduct under any given situation,” he added.

This came after President Rodrigo Duterte said there is nothing unusual with policemen receiving gifts from families who are grateful for their assistance.

“It is not bribery because it is allowed by the law. What I mean is if there is generosity and then sabi ng anti-graft you cannot accept gifts, kalokohan ‘yan,” the Chief Executive said in a speech on Friday.

READ:Duterte OK with cops accepting ‘gifts’ out of gratitude, earning extra cash from video-karera

PNP noted that it strictly complies with Republic Act 6723 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for government officials and employees.

The PNP also reiterated its message to the public that there is no need for people to render gifts to law enforcers “who are just doing their job.”

“We always explain to the public that there is no need for them to give gifts as we are just doing our job and we get paid by the Filipino people through our salaries,” Banac said.

The PNP, likewise, affirmed Duterte’s statement, saying it is “harmless” to accept gifts if there is no corruption or abuse of authority involved. /jpv