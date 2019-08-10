Why Filipino Homes is a trusted real estate brand 

With over 17,000 real estate agents in the country, Filipino Homes, headed by its president and founder Anthony Gerard Leuterio, has become one of the leading real estate brands in the Philippines.

Filipino Homes currently has 52 offices in 40 major cities around the country, such as Cebu, Davao, Manila, Bacolod, Bohol, Dumaguete, Iligan, Cagayan de Oro, among others.

The company is focused on every area with one mindset.

“The goal was to create a real estate brand in the country because there is no national player that is one brand,” Leuterio said.

One reason for the huge success of Filipino Homes are its qualified agents, whom they choose and train so they’d be aligned with the company’s goal.

Real estate agents of Filipino Homes go through training that will help them become licensed agents under the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Act of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Leuterio said that they put a premium on training their agents so that they can be trusted.

“We want our agents to maintain being competent and honest,” he said.

To help the agents, Leuterio pioneered a software in 2010 that enhances real estate selling and connects developers and buyers. He noted that the software development cost P230 million.

At present, the goal of Filipino Homes is to maintain the quality of their agents and build offices for their qualified brokers. They are currently eyeing to recruit 1000 more brokers.

The company is also set to launch its cellphone application in September. /bmjo