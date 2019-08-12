278 Panadtaran residents avail of free checkup, medicines in medical mission

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mabuhay Filcement, Inc., Cebu’s homegrown cement manufacturer, brought its medical mission to Barangay Panadtaran in San Fernando, Cebu last July 13.

The day-long activity extended medical consultations and free vitamins and medicines to 278 residents, mostly children.

Evangeline Calunsag, 34, brought three of her seven children to the event venue at the Baysa Gym. The 11-year-old twins Keith and Kent and three-year-old Maria Evelyn came barefoot, but lively in spite of their respective ailments.

Keith was nursing what looked like conjunctivitis. He also had cough and colds, just like Kent and Evelyn.

Evangeline had fever as did her husband who was left resting at home.

The Calunsags were given vitamins. Paracetamol was given for Evangeline and her husband and antibiotics for Keith.

Calunsag says the medical mission was a big help for families like theirs who could barely make both ends meet. “We would not be able to buy any medicines at all. My husband earns very little repairing cellphones. I can’t work outside our home because I have to take care of the children,” she explains.

The mission, which brought a team of medical practitioners to the barangay, is part of Mabuhay Filcement’s corporate social responsibility program. It was organized in coordination with the barangay health workers and a local support team headed by barangay captain Montrea Dayao.

Community outreach initiatives are currently being streamlined to support and enhance ongoing private and government sector efforts in public health, education and the environment. /dcb