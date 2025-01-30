Passenger plane collides with helicopter near Washington airport

WASHINGTON, United States – A regional passenger plane from Kansas crashed into Washington’s chilly Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, officials said, prompting a major emergency response and grounding of all flights.

“Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land,” he told CNN. “Three seconds later and at that point it was banked all the way to the right… I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it. It looked like a Roman candle.”

President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed” and said of any plane crash victims, “may God bless their souls.”

– Dark, near-freezing river –

The Federal Aviation Authority ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan airport following the plane crash , and Washington’s police said on X that “multiple agencies” were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

Police said fireboats had joined the operation on the Potomac River, where any work was complicated by the fact it was dark and close to freezing. Dozens of fire trucks could be seen headed toward the airport.

The FAA said a Bombardier regional jet operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines “collided in midair” with a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT). The plane had left from Wichita, Kansas.

On its website, American Airlines said in a statement: “We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available.”

Washington police said “there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time” about the plane crash.

Marshall, the Kansas senator, described the collision as “nothing short of a nightmare.”

“I ask the world to join me in praying for Kansas this evening, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident,” he wrote on X. “I have been in contact with local and national authorities asking for answers and will continue to demand more information on how this unfolded.”