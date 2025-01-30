KVC clinches Chinese New Year beach volleyball title in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Kasambagan Volleyball Club (KVC) emerged as champion in the recently concluded Chinese New Year Beach Volleyball Challenge 2025 at the Sandbox, Socorros Beach Resort in Danao City last Wednesday, January 29.

KVC narrowly defeated Volleyball Friends, 31-28, in their “Race-to-31” championship game.

Tournament director Calvin Cempron expressed gratitude for the success of this annual tournament in celebration for the Chinese New Year.

“We join the Filipino-Chinese community in celebrating the Chinese New Year with our annual volleyball tournament and this time we went beach. This is our way of improving our commitment to provide space for different volleyball experiences and Chinese New Year reminds us that every challenge is a chance for growth,” Cempron said.

KVC was manned by Kian Amomonpon, Jerman Quiñahan, Jane Brizo and Alain Montante. They bested Volleyball Friends’ Nathan Siarez, Mark Felerca, Ian Arsolon and Josh Gabriel Gom-os in their nail-biting championship game.

In the bronze medal match, SSVC won over Team Kuya Sam. SSVC was composed of Gian Lopez, Jean Delmar, Jayters Sanchez and Barbie Cortesi, while Team Kuya Sam was played by Ian Landao, Ahron Pacinio and Yhannick Geairain.

Brizo of KVC was named the tournament’s “Most Valuable Player”. Brizo was also included in the “Mythical Five” awardes along with Quiñahan, Montante, Arsolon, Felerca, and Siarez.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP