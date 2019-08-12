UC advances to championship round in Inayawan cagefest

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters continued their tear in the 1st Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo St. Augustine Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament as they dumped the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 108-96, on Sunday night, August 11, 2019, at the Inayawan Sports Complex.

The Webmasters dominated the fourth period, outscoring CIT-U, 29-20, to snatch their third win in as many games and assure themselves of a place in the championship round.

Their opponent will be determined after the game between the University of San Jose-Recoletos and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers on Monday night.

UC’s foreign student-athlete Tosh Sesay tore through CIT-U’s defense for 32 points while Darrell Shane Menina added 19. Tristan Albina put up 18 while Luigi Gabisan and Jasper Pacana put up 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Jesse Aloro led CIT-U with 18 points while Karl Malone Ventura and Mark Christian Kong produced 17 points each. /bmjo