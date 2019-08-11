Reed takes 3-minute lead in bike section

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three-time champion Tim Reed of Australia has taken more than a 3-minute lead in the halfway 45-kilometer mark of the bike section in Talisay City, Cebu of the ongoing Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines here.

Chasing him are Eric Watson of Bahrain and Mike Philips of New Zealand, while Terenzo Bozzone of New Zealand is in a pack behind.

Defending champion Mauricio Mendez of Mexico has also made a turnaround but is close to six minutes behind the leader.