Defending champion Mauricio Mendez drops out of race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champion Mauricio Mendez of Mexico has dropped out of the race in the ongoing Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu.

He arrived at the transition area but did not continue on to the 21-kilometer run.

According to consultant Belinda Granger, Mendez has dropped back in pace behind the leaders after 13 kilometers in the bike section.

He was fourth out of the water behind Lindsey Lawrey of Australia, Eric Watson of Bahrain and Mike Phillips of New Zealand.

According to Granger, this is Mendez’s first full race since recovering from a stress fracture.