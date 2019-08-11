Actor Matteo Guidecilli does ‘Tusok Ulo’ at finish line, dedicates Ironman run to Philippine Army

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli dedicated this year’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu race to the Philippine Army.

He arrived at the finish line at 12:10 p.m. on August 11, Sunday at Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City and did the “Tusok Ulo” or the traditional ranger’s bow at the finish line.

“We appreciate their love and sacrifices for the country,” Matteo told reporters in a quick interview.

The Cebuano actor joined the relay category this time together with his sister Georgia and father Gianluca for Team Forza.

Georgia did the swimming, Gianluca did the biking, and Matteo capped it with a 21-kilometer run.

The family finished the race in 5 hours, 35 minutes, and 15 seconds (5:35:15).

“It is a very nice race,” when asked for his experience in this year’s Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu.

The 29-year-old actor officially joined the Philippine Army in April 2019 and finished his 30-day scout training on June 2019.

Matteo said that his training in the Philippine Army which includes running has been a part of his preparation for the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu.

Paul Jake Castillo

Another Cebuano personality who joined this year is Paul Jake Castillo.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate is part of the Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Team.

Castillo’s wife and Kapamilya actress Kaye Abad with their son Pio Joaquin waited for him at the finish line on Sunday.

He arrived at the finish line at 12:29 p.m. and completed the race in 5:56:22 in the male 35-39 category.

Abad gave a hug to Castillo the moment he finished the race.

“It went well. It is nice to be back at the SRP,” he told CDN Digital.

The Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) of the South Road Properties (SRP) is back at the 90-kilometer bike course this year.

In 2018, organizers modified the route after former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña refused to make the SRP as part of its bike course.

“Nindot kaayo bisan og using ang hangin. It is part of the race and that what makes it challenging,” he said.

(That was a nice experience despite the wind. It is part of the race and that what makes it challenging.)

Other celebrities spotted

Celebrity stylist Liz Uy was also waiting for her partner Raymond Racaza at the finish line.

Uy was also spotted at the finish line bringing silver letter balloons which are “R”, “A”, and “R.”

Racaza arrived at the finish line at 12:29 p.m and finished the race in 5:45: 55.

Actress Bubbles Paraiso was also earlier spotted by CDN Digital while waiting for her turn to swim on August 11, Sunday.

She arrived at the finish line at 12:34 p.m. and completed the entire race at

6:03:32.

“Matanglawin” host Kim Atienza also successfully arrived at the finish line 12:35 p.m.

Atienza who was under the 50 to 54 years old age bracket completed the race in 6:00:20./dbs