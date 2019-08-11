Easy makeup necessities a woman should always carry

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They say that women should look like they are about to see their worst enemies every day. That means a lady should always look ready and presentable.

Well, okay, let’s take it up a notch higher. Women should not just dress the part but also look the part.

As we start another week of work and school tomorrow, let’s make sure that we have all the weapons we need in our bags — makeup.

Here are the basic makeup necessities a woman should always carry:

Pressed powder— No to oily skin! powder helps you look as fresh as a baby with no oil in sight. Always remember to check first if your skin tone matches the shade of the powder that you will be using. You don’t want your face to have a different shade than your neck.

Lip balm— Moisturize your lips all the time, especially before applying lipsticks. You don’t want end up with chapped lips.

Cheek tint or blush on— To put some life on your cheeks. Put on some blush with a hint of rose or one what matches the color of your inner lip so you have a little glow on your skin.

Lipstick or lip tint— Colored lips can be empowering. By dressing your lips with different colors – be it in shades of nude or hot red – you get that extra boost of confidence.

Eyebrow pencils or powder— Filling your eyebrows can accentuate the eyes. Our eyebrows define our face and that they, too, can communicate for us. With one movement from you and your eyebrows can speak volumes. So always keep your brows on fleek!

Mascara— This is to enhance your lashes and to darken or lengthen it that would make your eyes pop and bring drama to your look. Mascaras are best applied after curling your lashes with an eyelash curler for an easier application. This is to give your daily look an extra boost of drama and sophistication, all thanks to your lovely looking lashes.

These are just some of the makeup necessities one should always have, simple steps in giving your face a whole new look, or a look to hide the stress away!