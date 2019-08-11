UC Webmasters demolish USJ-R Jaguars in St. Augustine hoops tournament
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters put down the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 80-70, in the 1st Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo St. Augustine Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Saturday night, August 10, 2019, at the Inayawan Sports Complex.
Tosh Sesay, UC’s hulking foreign student-athlete, scored 20 points while Darrell Shane Menina pitched in 12 in the wire-to-wire victory, UC’s second in as many games.
Guards Tristan Albina and John Jabello also had key roles in the victory as they scored 11 and 10 points, respectively./dbs
