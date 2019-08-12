IN PHOTOS: Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu

This year’s Regent Aguila – Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu was successfully held last August 11, 2019 at the Shangri – La’s Mactan Resort and Spa with a record number of participants coming from 57 countries. The Ironkids race opened the competition on Saturday, August 10.

Here are some photos of the weekend’s Ironkids and the IronMan races, which covered four cities in Metro Cebu:

Caroline Steffen from Switzerland won the female category of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon | Gerard Francisco

/dbs