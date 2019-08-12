IN PHOTOS: Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu

This year’s Regent Aguila – Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu was successfully held last August 11, 2019 at the Shangri – La’s Mactan Resort and Spa with a record number of participants coming from 57 countries. The Ironkids race opened the competition on Saturday, August 10.
Here are some photos of the weekend’s Ironkids and the IronMan races, which covered four cities in Metro Cebu:
Three hundred eighty-three kids from 73 countries joined the Ironkids last August 10, 2019. Here is a photo of the swim leg of the triathlon | Gerard Francisco
These are this year’s trophies for the Ironkids race winners. | Gerard Francisco
Matthew Justin Hermosa and Moira Erediano show off their first place medals for the Boys and the Girls U13 category of the Ironkids | Gerard Francisco
Two Ironkids contestants sprint to the finish line. | Gerard Francisco
A man guides the contestants during the swim leg of the Ironkids | Gerard Francisco
Ironman participants have bike out after the Ironkids race. | Gerard Francisco
As the sun rises on August 11, organizers make the final checks on the swim race route for the swim leg of the Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 race. | Gerard Francisco
Defending champion Mauricio Mendez of Mexico waves to the crowd. Mendez did not finish the race after the bike leg of the triathlon | Gerard Francisco
Tim Reed, winner of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines, is seen passing through Marcelo Fernan Bridge as he pedals his way along the IronMan’s bike route covering Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay cities. / Raul Constantine Tabanao
Here are the finishers medals for this year’s Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Philippines Cebu. | Michelle Padayhag
Tim Reed celebrates after winning the Pro – Elite competition for the Regent Aguila – Ironman 70.3 Philippines Cebu | Gerard Francisco
Caroline Steffen from Switzerland won the female category of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon | Gerard Francisco
Contestants dive into the water for the swim leg of the Ironman triathlon | Gerard Francisco
The Marcelo Fernan bridge was one of the locations bikers had to traverse for the Ironman triathlon. | Gerard Francisco
/dbs
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.