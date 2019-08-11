Gretchen Fullido freezes egg cells: ‘Now I can take control of my life’
Gretchen Fullido froze her egg cells as a birthday treat to herself recently. Fullido celebrated her birthday last June 4.
Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, is a process in which a woman’s eggs are frozen to allow her to get pregnant at a later date, as per the nonprofit academic medical center, Mayo Clinic.
The ABS-CBN entertainment reporter underwent the procedure in Victory Art Laboratory in Makati City, as per her Instagram post yesterday, Aug. 11. Doctors Gia and Greg Pastorfide carried out the operation.
“Been praying about this for a few years now and my dream finally came true!!!” Fullido said. “It’s the best birthday gift I can ever give to myself!!!”
“Now I can take control of my life, not rush on anything and have a baby in my own time, in God’s perfect time,” she stressed.
The reporter also said she will be documenting the process and experience of freezing her eggs on her YouTube channel.
“So excited to share my journey to all women who have been wanting to harvest their eggs (I’ve also met other patients who shared their stories and it’s truly inspiring),” Fullido said.
Fullido advised her fans and followers that if they have been thinking about undergoing the procedure, they should “go freeze it!”
“I can honestly say that it’s the best decision of my life!” Fullido stated.
Aside from Fullido, other celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Korina Sanchez and Ai-Ai Delas Alas have also opted for oocyte cryopreservation. JB
