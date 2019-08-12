Man caught with party drugs in Tagbilaran hotel to undergo inquest proceedings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eric John Borja, who was caught with party drugs during a buy-bust operation on August 11, will undergo inquest proceedings on August 13, Tuesday.

Lawyer Renan Oliva, National Bureau of Investigation in Bohol (NBI Bohol) director, said that Borja, 26, would undergo the proceedings on Tuesday, August 13, at the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

Oliva said it would be up to the prosecutor to decide if Borja would be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 or for selling illegal drugs.

He said Borja was also the first alleged party drug supplier that the NBI Bohol had ever arrested.

Eric John Borja is the son of Tagbilaran City Administrator Leonides Borja.

Oliva said they received several reports of the alleged selling of these drugs.

However, Oliva said it had been difficult to arrest the party drug suppliers and peddlers because they were very selective with their market or the persons they deal with when disposing of their products.

“Lisod og palit kay dili mobaligya og bisag kinsa,” said Oliva.

(It’s hard to buy from them because they do not just sell it to anyone.)

Aside from the inquest proceedings, Oliva also said they were tracing the source of Borja’s alleged party drugs.

Oliva is checking if there is a Cebu connection to Borja’s supplier of the party drugs because they found messages in Borja’s mobile phone which suggests the “connection”.

Oliva did not elaborate on the details since they are still conducting follow-up operations.

Borja was arrested last August 11 inside a hotel room in Tagbilaran City during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Bohol (PDEA Bohol) and NBI Bohol.

At least seven ecstasy pills with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P11,900 or each pill priced at P1,700 each, were seized in Borja’s possession./dbs