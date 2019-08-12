IronMan organizers, winners join hands to feed Ibo, Buaya school students

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Just a day after winning the male and female pro titles of the Regent Aguila IronMan 70.3 Philippines Cebu, Tim Reed of Australia and Caroline Steffen of Switzerland gamely joined a feeding activity, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Ibo Elementary School along the M.L. Quezon National Highway in Barangay Ibo this city.

The activity was a joint program of the Sunrise Events Inc. and Children’s Hour Philippines Foundation Inc., which is a yearly activity that allows Sunrise to give back to the community.

Reed and Steffen were joined by Jakub Langhammer of Czech Republic and Justin Ghosh of Australia, who are the male pro’s fourth and sixth placers, respectively, and Dimity Lee Duke, female pro second placer, and her family. The Dukes are from Australia. Also with them was the Philippines’ August Benedicto, who placed second in the Asian Elite.

The top finishers were met with the school’s marching band. They also gamely joined in the zumba dance exercise before the start of the program.

Later, they helped distribute the meals to about 200 students of Ibo and Buaya Elementary School as well as children of the families who became victims of the recent fires that happened in Lapu-Lapu.

Aside from that, Sunrise also donated P150,000 to the Children’s Hour. The Feeding activity was part of the school’s feeding program.

The international triathletes’ presence were also hoped to inspire the children to someday try the sport themselves.

Last year, the half ironman’s beneficiary was the Punta Engaño High School where a workshop was done on waste management especially plastics./dbs