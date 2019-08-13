DPWH truck driver gets citation ticket for illegal parking
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even government-owned vehicles were not spared from the campaign of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) to rid the city’s sidewalks of obstruction.
Jonathan Tumulak, CT-TODA chief, said in a Facebook post that they issued a citation ticket to the driver of a truck owned by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) that was illegally parked on the sidewalks of Barangay Lawaan II at around 8:35 a.m. today, August 13.
The citation ticket was issued to truck driver Eduardo Mabetab Lines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.