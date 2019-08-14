Pregnant Siberian Husky finds comfort in hammock experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pregnant ladies, eyes here!

When you need a lesson on how to enjoy that pregnancy despite the discomforts it brings, learn from your fellow Mommy, Maxine.

Maxine, a three-year-old Siberian Husky, was seen in a video enjoying her well-deserved rest while on a hammock.

Klien Sing, the fur parent of Maxine, tells CDN Digital that Maxine loves lounging around their house in Barangay Talamban.

Because she is pregnant, Klien says Maxine has been particularly tired so they tried to find ways on how to make her feel comfortable.

“We just tried putting her on the hammock and see if she likes it. It was actually her first time and by the looks of it, she really enjoyed it,” shares Klien.

Klien describes Maxine as a friendly and sweet dog.

However, she is not too friendly with children.

Perhaps, she will learn to love the little tots when her baby is finally out.

For now, while she is enjoying the rest of her pregnancy, here’s Maxine and her resting-on-a-hammock glory:

Chill Maxine LONG WEEKEND VIBE. Maxine, a female Siberian Husky, who lives with her owner in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City is giving us that long weekend vibe while comfortably resting on her hammock. This video was taken by the dog's best friend, netizen Klien Sing. 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年8月12日周一